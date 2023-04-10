Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HPQ, INTU, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 37,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 30,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 9,172 contracts, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 15,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

