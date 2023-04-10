Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HPQ, INTU, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 37,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 30,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 9,172 contracts, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 15,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, INTU options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Ken Griffin Stock Picks
GAX Historical Stock Prices
SG Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.