Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HOOD, CPNG, CCK

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 55,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) options are showing a volume of 67,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 26,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 3,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, CPNG options, or CCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

