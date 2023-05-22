Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLF, MDB, PEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 6,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 668,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,131 contracts, representing approximately 813,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 17,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
