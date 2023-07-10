Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HELE, WDFC, HZNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 10,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 244.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 2,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 240% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 20,274 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 122.8% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

