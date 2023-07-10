Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HELE, WDFC, HZNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 10,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 244.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 2,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 240% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 20,274 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 122.8% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HELE options, WDFC options, or HZNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Railroads Dividend Stocks
ESND shares outstanding history
HP DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.