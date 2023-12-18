News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HEI, CRWD, AVXL

December 18, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 2,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 213,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 23,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 7,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

