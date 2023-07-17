News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, UNH, UWMC

July 17, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 9,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 934,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 32,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 7,345 contracts, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,300 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, UNH options, or UWMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
