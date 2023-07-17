Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, UNH, UWMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 9,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 934,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 32,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 7,345 contracts, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,300 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

