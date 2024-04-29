News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, PANW, LMND

April 29, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 26,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 32,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 10,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

