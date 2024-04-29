Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, PANW, LMND

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 32,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 10,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, PANW options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
