Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, BYND, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 21,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 30,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 6,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 51,710 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 12,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
