News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, TTWO, TTD

April 08, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 162,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 21,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,401 contracts, representing approximately 940,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 17,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, TTWO options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NBIX Videos
 ETFs Holding CBFV
 UTRE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
TTWO
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.