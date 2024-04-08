Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, TTWO, TTD

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,401 contracts, representing approximately 940,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 17,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, TTWO options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
