Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, UNH, BLK

July 10, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 112,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 5,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 20,471 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,435 contracts, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

