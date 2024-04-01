Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, LVS, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 133,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 12,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 18,248 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 23,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

