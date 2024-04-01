News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, LVS, UPS

April 01, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 133,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 12,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 18,248 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 23,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, LVS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 BZ Options Chain
 PARA Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
LVS
UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.