Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GNRC, TRIP, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 6,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 675,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 11,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,600 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 42,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

