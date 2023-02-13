Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GNRC, MRNA, PCG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 5,823 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 582,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 16,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 53,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 25,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

