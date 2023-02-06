Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GMS, OSH, CHGG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS), where a total of 1,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 208,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) options are showing a volume of 18,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 12,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,600 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GMS options, OSH options, or CHGG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

