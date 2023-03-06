Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, BBIO, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 57,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 4,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 16,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,900 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 4,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, BBIO options, or PLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding ACON
Funds Holding KALV
SATS Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.