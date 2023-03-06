Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, BBIO, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 57,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 4,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 16,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,900 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 4,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

