Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, MPWR, O

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 115,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 18,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 3,250 contracts, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) saw options trading volume of 24,667 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of O's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,800 underlying shares of O. Below is a chart showing O's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

