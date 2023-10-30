Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, MPWR, O

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 115,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 18,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 3,250 contracts, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) saw options trading volume of 24,667 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of O's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,800 underlying shares of O. Below is a chart showing O's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options, MPWR options, or O options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GGMC shares outstanding history
Funds Holding MIME
VVX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.