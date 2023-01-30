Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GFF, ZM, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), where a total volume of 15,795 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 312.2% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 67,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 55,766 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 228.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

