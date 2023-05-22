Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLY, SPCE, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 14,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 993,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 42,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 8,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,800 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 22,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
