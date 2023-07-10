Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FORG, RH, FSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG), where a total volume of 3,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 389,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,400 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,974 contracts, representing approximately 497,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 44,421 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 10,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FORG options, RH options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.