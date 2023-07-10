Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FORG, RH, FSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG), where a total volume of 3,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 389,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,400 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,974 contracts, representing approximately 497,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 44,421 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 10,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FORG options, RH options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CWC Split History
WDFC Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of CCVI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.