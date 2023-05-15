Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FORG, LSTR, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG), where a total of 2,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 527,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 1,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 20,965 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FORG options, LSTR options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Transportation Dividend Stock List
RWM Split History
Institutional Holders of DXPE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.