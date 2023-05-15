Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FORG, LSTR, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG), where a total of 2,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 527,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 1,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 20,965 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FORG options, LSTR options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.