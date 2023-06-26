Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FL, BA, TOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 16,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 27,813 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 8,528 contracts, representing approximately 852,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
