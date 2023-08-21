Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, DLTR, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 10,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 7,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 15,876 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

