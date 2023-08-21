Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, DLTR, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 10,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 7,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 15,876 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, DLTR options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
SPOK market cap history
MOTE market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.