Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, AZO, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 9,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 901,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 807 contracts, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2560 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2560 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 14,441 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

