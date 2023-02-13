Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FANG, EBAY, MAR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 17,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,200 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 32,118 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 8,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 867,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, EBAY options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.