Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EXPE, AXNX, AMRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 10,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

