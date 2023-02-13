Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, THS, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 15,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) saw options trading volume of 1,753 contracts, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

