Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ENPH, AMZN, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 45,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 164.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 572,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 64,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 14,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,600 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

