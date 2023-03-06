Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DUK, SPLK, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), where a total volume of 15,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 9,699 contracts, representing approximately 969,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 9,196 contracts, representing approximately 919,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

