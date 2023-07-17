Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, TMUS, GM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 7,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 800,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 40,890 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,100 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 65,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 20,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
