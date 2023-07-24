Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, MSTR, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 14,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 199% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 16,854 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 160.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 126,791 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

