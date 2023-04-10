Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, GS, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 824,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 12,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 28,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, GS options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
SPN Videos
Funds Holding HTUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.