Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, GS, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 824,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 12,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 28,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, GS options, or ATVI options

