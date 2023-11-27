News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, ETSY, MU

November 27, 2023 — 01:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 5,304 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 530,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 25,046 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 63,731 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 8,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

