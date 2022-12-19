Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, C, ABMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 21,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 9,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 115,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 29,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 6,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, C options, or ABMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.