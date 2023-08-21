Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKS, TGT, RCKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 14,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 67,040 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 3,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) options are showing a volume of 5,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of RCKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares of RCKT. Below is a chart showing RCKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.