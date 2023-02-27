Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKS, MAR, IPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 3,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 398,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,715 contracts, representing approximately 771,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) saw options trading volume of 675 contracts, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, MAR options, or IPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend History
CTBI Options Chain
EGOV Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.