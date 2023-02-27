Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKS, MAR, IPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 3,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 398,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,715 contracts, representing approximately 771,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) saw options trading volume of 675 contracts, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, MAR options, or IPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

