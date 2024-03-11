Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, ADM, DLTR

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 19,886 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 9,748 contracts, representing approximately 974,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
