Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DG, CVX, AFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 11,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 35,820 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) options are showing a volume of 12,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
