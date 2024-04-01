Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DFS, WBA, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total volume of 10,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 5,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 62,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 50,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DFS options, WBA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

