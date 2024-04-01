News & Insights

Markets
DFS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DFS, WBA, BA

April 01, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total volume of 10,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 62,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 50,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DFS options, WBA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VRX Videos
 Funds Holding PLDR
 Institutional Holders of AVXS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS
WBA
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.