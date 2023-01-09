Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DD, MCD, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 15,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 34,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DD options, MCD options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.