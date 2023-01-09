Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DD, MCD, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 15,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 34,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, MCD options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of MHG
Institutional Holders of SMLL
Institutional Holders of Microsoft
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.