Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, REGN, SMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 45,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 10,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,865 contracts, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 3,056 contracts, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

