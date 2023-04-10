Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, REGN, SMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 45,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 10,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,865 contracts, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 3,056 contracts, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, REGN options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BlackRock Historical Earnings
HDY Split History
OReilly Automotive Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.