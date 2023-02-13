Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CWH, Z, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 5,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 13,590 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 6,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

