Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, SNOW, AXL

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 19,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 40,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 9,113 contracts, representing approximately 911,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 8,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,700 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, SNOW options, or AXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

