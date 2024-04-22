Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, SNOW, AXL

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 40,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 9,113 contracts, representing approximately 911,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 8,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,700 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, SNOW options, or AXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
MPW Videos
Institutional Holders of KEMQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.