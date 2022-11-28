Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, FIVE, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 31,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 5,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,350 contracts, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FIVE options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
Institutional Holders of APO
DOGZ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.