Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, FIVE, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 31,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 5,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,350 contracts, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

