Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRM, STLD, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 20,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 5,695 contracts, representing approximately 569,500 underlying shares or approximately 52% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,400 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 15,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, STLD options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

