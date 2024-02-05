Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COHR, IDCC, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 16,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 3,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,800 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) options are showing a volume of 2,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 7,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 773,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
