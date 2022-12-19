Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COF, FSLR, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 13,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 12,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

