Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CNK, VKTX, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 15,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,300 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 11,379 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 40,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, VKTX options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

