Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMRE, ASAN, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), where a total of 2,207 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 467,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 7,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 8,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMRE options, ASAN options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.