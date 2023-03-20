Markets
CMPR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMPR, AMEH, NKE

March 20, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR), where a total volume of 2,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 221,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 2,587 contracts, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares or approximately 117% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,500 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 64,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMPR options, AMEH options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:
