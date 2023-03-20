Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMPR, AMEH, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR), where a total volume of 2,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 221,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 2,587 contracts, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares or approximately 117% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,500 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 64,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMPR options, AMEH options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of AVEO
VEGI Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.