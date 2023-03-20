Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, FDX, NFLX

March 20, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,545 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 31,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 79,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, FDX options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

